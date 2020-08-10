‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In A Crop Top & Yoga Shorts

Pro athlete Paige Spiranac, who first shot to fame on social media after becoming known as the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” stunned her 2.8 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she showed off her toned torso while wearing a crop top.

The tank top was a light gray color that offered a casual and cozy aesthetic to the shot, especially since the material appeared to be made from a stretchy knit fabric. The garment featured a high crew neckline and was a sleeveless style so that Spiranac’s toned arms were on full display.

However, the most eye-catching detail of the top was its cropped length, which allowed the Instagram star to flaunted her tiny midriff. Spiranac may have cropped the shirt herself, as the hem was slightly rolled up — an effect that often happens when fabric is cut with scissors.

Spiranac coupled the shirt with a pair of tiny yoga shorts. The high-waisted silhouette flattered the model’s hourglass figure, and the spandex-like material hugged her every curve. The shorts were a bright white color, which not only added brightness to the indoor shot, but also a healthy glow to Spiranac’s skin.

The rest of the look was simple, with the model keeping focus purely on her figure by eschewing jewelry and other accessories. Her hair was styled straight and sleek with a trendy center part.

The setting for the photo was a comfy bedroom, and Spiranac perched on the ledge of the bed’s footboard, angling slightly sideways to the camera to show off her figure. A blue and white paisley printed comforter added a little pop of pattern to the photo.

In her caption, Spiranac joked “PGA Championship and chill,” a play on the common expression “Netflix and chill.” However, the caption soon took on a more serious tone, as the pro golfer gushed about the “insane tournament” and mentioned that she was excited to go over the event on her personal podcast.

Fans loved the new update, and awarded the post over 110,000 likes and close to 1,400 comments.

“What’s it like being a unicorn,” teased one awestruck fan, adding the mythical creature’s emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“You could make a potato sack look good,” gushed a second.

“GODDESS,” raved a third, adding two diamond symbols.

“You are a very beautiful and sensual queen, a great inspiration,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a red rose, black heart, and prayer hands symbol.

This is not the first time that the golfer has recently stunned in gray. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a similar cropped ensemble while on the golf course.