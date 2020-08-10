Daisy Keech Plays Jenga While Rocking Strappy Lilac Bikini & Tight Shorts

Daisy Keech showed off both her Jenga skills and her incredible curves in a new Instagram post on Sunday. The model shared a photo of herself playing a round of the wooden block game outside as she rocked a lilac bikini top and a pair of skintight shorts. Her ensemble left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

Daisy rocked a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and a few times around her back and waist. The image was snapped from the side, so not much of the top was visible, but fans could still see that the exposed back put her sideboob on display. A thin string wrapped around the smallest part of her waist and hugged her hourglass shape.

Daisy’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a pair of light blue cotton shorts. The cinched waistband came up high above her hips and clung to her midsection. Meanwhile, the tight fabric barely covered her round booty. The shorts were also rolled up slightly to reveal as much of her shapely legs as possible.

The model wore her blond locks down in natural waves to complete the cozy look.

The photo showed Daisy squatting in front of a black table as she pulled a block out from the tower. An outdoor couch could be seen in the background, as well as a black wire fence and colorful flower beds filled with plants. It looked to be a clear and sunny day as the rays shone down on Daisy and caused her tan skin to glow.

Daisy posed with her legs together as she carefully positioned herself on her toes to make her move. She stuck her pert derriere out and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. The YouTuber raised her other hand in the air as she parted her lips in concentration.

The post received more than 328,000 likes and just over 900 comments, proving to be a hit with Daisy’s fans. Many of the babe’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You’re the prettiest omg bye,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow so adorable babe,” another user added.

“HOW CAN SOMEONE BE THIS PRETTY?” a third follower wrote.

“Stunning daisy as always,” a fourth person said.

Daisy’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post, she wore some distressed jeans that exposed her derriere and a tight crop top, which her followers loved.