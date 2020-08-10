‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video Shows Shauna & Quinn’s Secret Pact: ‘No One Can Ever Know What We Did’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) confirming her marital status and a shocked Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) trying to deal with the news. He then tells Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) who has a hard time understanding how he could do this to her. In the meantime, it appears as if Shauna and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) share a secret that could threaten both of their marriages, per Soaps.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Ridge’s head will be spinning when Shauna announces that they got hitched. She gleefully confirms that they’re husband and wife in the promo shown at the bottom of this article.

“Married? We, we are…” the dressmaker stumbles.

“We are definitely married,” Shauna says. The former Vegas showgirl wanted to be Mrs. Ridge Forrester and now her dreams have come true. As seen in the image below, she tells Ridge their vows were “til death do us part.”

Ridge may have a problem reuniting with Brooke. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9xVn6BI7pe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 7, 2020

Wedding News Shocker

Brooke gets ready for a night of passion with Ridge and waits for him on the bed while wearing some sexy lingerie. However, he needs to tell her that he’s no longer available for some loving intimacy.

According to the latest spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see how conflicted Ridge is when he breaks the news to Brooke. On the one hand, he wants to jump into bed and make love to her. On the other, he knows he needs to do the right thing and tell her that he is someone else’s husband

“There’s something I need to tell you,” he begins.

However, Brooke jumps to her own conclusion about his time in Vegas.

“You slept with her, didn’t you?” she says with tears in her eyes.

“No it’s worse than that,” the dressmaker prepares Brooke for the worst.

“We got married,” he announces.

Immediately, Brooke is thrown off course and reels as she tries to process the information.

“What?” she hollers at her now ex-husband. They just reunited, as shown in the pic below, and now she finds out that Ridge is legally bound to another.

Ridge and Brooke leave their past behind them and reunite on today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/rIK41aN0Lq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 7, 2020

Quinn & Shauna Share A Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that Quinn and Shauna share a dirty secret that they want to hide from everyone.

“Wait until they find out what you and I did to make this happen,” Shauna worries when she and Quinn find a moment to be alone together.

“No one can ever know what we did,” Quinn declares emphatically. She has always been on Shauna’s team, as seen in the image below, and doesn’t want Ridge to end up with Brooke again.

Shauna and Quinn may be able to keep their deeds quiet for now but it’s only a matter of time before they’re found out.

Brooke’s Warning

After hearing Ridge’s stunning announcement, Brooke will try to reason with her former husband.

“You can’t take her word for this,” Brooke tells Ridge, but Shauna will be able to back up her claims.