Brooke Shields, 55, Shows Off Her Super Toned, Endless Legs As She Lounges On A Boat

The actress got leggy as she lounged on a picture-perfect day.

Brooke Shields stunned in a new photo shared to her Instagram page. The 55-year-old mom of two posed alone sitting on a boat, and she was all legs in the stunning shot.

In the post, which can see be seen below, the 6-foot-tall model and actress wore a short black coverup, sunglasses, and a tan sun hat as she sat on a cozy bench with a cold drink nearby. The star’s workouts clearly paid off as she crossed her tanned, incredibly toned, and seemingly endless legs and showed them off while looking out at the sea.

Brooke was all smiles as he held on to her hat in the pic, which was taken on a gorgeous sunny day. She did not tag the location of the photo, and her caption consisted of a simple “waves” emoji.

Brooke is known for her ageless good looks, but fans especially loved how relaxed and beautiful she looked in her latest post. In comments to the pic, many of her 1.1 million followers zeroed in on the Suddenly Susan star’s leggy pose.

“THOSE LEGS THOUGH, ” one fan wrote, to which another replied, “I know, right?”

“Love those legs, girl” another fan added.

“Precious legs Brooke…Always in my mind,” another follower chimed in.

“Still the greatest leggss…!!” another added.

Others called the gorgeous actress an “inspiration” to stay fit and healthy. And others noted that the busy star found a nice way to spend such a gorgeous and sunny afternoon.

Several fans also referenced Brooke’s most famous sea-themed movie, The Blue Lagoon. She has clearly grown up since playing a teen stranded on a tropical island paradise in the hit 1980 movie — and 40 years later she has the benefit of a ride home.

Brooke’s social media followers know that she does a lot more than sit around on a boat. In fact, her new snap comes a few days after she posted another Instagram photo, seen here, which showed her dressed in ’80s workout gear back in the day. In the caption to the throwback, she reminded her followers that she posts at-home workouts every Wednesday.

A quick glance at her Instagram page also shows her working out on her patio during the health pandemic, and using an exercise ball for a full-body burn. Brooke’s boat pic may show her being sedentary, but it’s also the perfect illustration of how her workouts have given her killer legs in her 50s.