Cindy Crawford, 54, Wears White Towel, Teases Fans In Sexy Instagram Pic: ‘Summer Showers’

Her fans couldn't believe how young she looked in the image.

Cindy Crawford, 54, wore a fluffy white towel and teased fans in a sexy new Instagram pic of her in an outdoor shower. She used the caption “summer showers” as a way to describe her actions as she posed inside the luxurious outdoor water feature. The former supermodel and mother of two appeared to be captured in an unguarded moment by the camera.

Fans of the stunning model could not believe just how young Cindy seemed in the image and shared their feelings regarding her ageless beauty in the comments section of the image, which has been liked over 189,700 times and counting thus far.

“You look like a baby. I can’t believe how young you look. It must be because you are so happy,” said one follower.

“You are always having fun, okay! How can you possibly be the mother of two adults?” referenced a second fan, speaking of Cindy and husband Rande Gerber’s children: Presley, 21, and Kaia, 18.

“OMG! Beautiful Cindy! Natural and positive vibes, you’re [sic] photos are always so refreshing to see on my feed,” commented a third social media user.

“You are like a fine wine, you get better with age,” said a fourth fan of the pic.

In the photo, Cindy looked over her left shoulder and slyly smiled at the person snapping the sassy pic. She seemed to communicate with her followers via her expressive brown eyes and appeared to use her body language to engage those looking at the photograph.

Cindy’s brown hair was pulled up off the back of her neck and appeared to be fashioned into a small topknot fashioned toward the rear of her scalp. She wore tiny earrings on her ears.

The model covered the front of her body with a fluffy, white towel. Her back was exposed down to the center of her spine. Her skin was bronze as if she had a golden tan. It was not noted by Cindy in the post where the photo was taken.

The image seemed to be shot downward into the outdoor shower area. The enclosure looked as if it were crafted for its user to step down into it. It was surrounded by oversized sandy-colored tiles and featured two controls for the shower head. A bright light shone down into the bathing area, flooding the wall behind the model with a shadow that could have been a reflection of some surrounding landscaping.