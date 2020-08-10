Hannah Watters, Georgia Teen Who Shared Photos Of Crowded High School, Says She’s Getting Threats

The Georgia teenager who shared a photo of her classmates crowded into a hallway, with few of them wearing masks, says she’s been getting violent threats, CNN reported.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week Hannah Watters, a sophomore at North Paulding High School in Dallas, was concerned about the seeming absence of safety protocols at her school, as evidenced by a scene in which hundreds of her peers were crowded into a narrow hallway, and few of them were wearing masks. She then posted it on Twitter.

Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed multiple go to second block. This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate. pic.twitter.com/JKbGYqG9RS — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 4, 2020

For her efforts, Hannah was suspended, but her punishment was overturned after a public outcry. Meanwhile, it was later reported that nine people affiliated with the school — six students and three staff members — have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the school is going to be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Hannah says that, in addition to all she’s been through, she and her friends and family are now receiving violent threats. The harassers are reportedly showing them screenshots of group chats in which the alleged threats were made.

One message reportedly said, “I know where this girl lives,” she told Boris Sanchez Sunday night on CNN’s “Newsroom.” Another allegedly said, “We’re going to jump every girl named Hannah in the tenth grade,” and another, “Hannah is going to have a rough day at school on Monday.”

Still, Hannah says that she believes she did the right thing.

“I know I’m doing the right thing and it’s not going to stop me from continuing doing it. But it is concerning, especially since it’s a lot of the people I go to school with, people I’ve known for years now, that are threatening me,” she said.

She also said that, had she not posted the photo, she doesn’t believe that officials at her school would have addressed its shortcomings in its coronavirus mitigation policies.

She further claims that the school effectively used its students as “guinea pigs” to see if its strategy would work.

“They kind of sent us to school and used us as guinea pigs to see what would happen later on,” she said.

Meanwhile, the problem of coronavirus being spread in Georgia schools is not limited to Paulding County. As USA Today reported, Cherokee County School District, which is just north of Atlanta, is asking nearly 250 students and teachers to self-quarantine after at least 11 children and two staff members tested positive.