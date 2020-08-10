Alexa Collins Gets Soaking Wet In A White T-Shirt On Instagram: ‘Thriving In Miami’

Alexa Collins returned to her Instagram page on Monday with a sizzling new photo series that has quickly captivated her devoted fans.

The racy upload included a total of three photos that captured the model posing in a large bathroom, which featured a marble tub and stand up shower. A geotag indicated that the luxurious washroom was located in Miami, Florida, where Alexa said that she was “thriving.”

Alexa straddled the edge of the tub in the first slide, resting her hands on its ledge while gazing at the camera with a sultry stare. She wore a white t-shirt in the image that was soaking wet, causing it to take on a sheer appearance while clinging tightly to her voluptuous assets. The piece was cut up to give it a low scoop neckline, and knotted just below the model’s bust to offer a look at her flat midsection and chiseled abs. The word “Thriving” was printed in bold, red lettering across her chest, drawing even further attention to her bosom.

The 24-year-old paired the scandalous top with a black thong, which fans were given a good look at in the second photo of the upload. Alexa got drenched as she stood in the shower, posing with her backside to the camera to show off her bare booty and sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, the undergarment’s waistband sat high up on her hips, emphasizing her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The final snap in the upload of the set captured Alexa pressed up against the glass encasing around the shower. Her top appeared to have dried up a bit, as there were only a few damp splotches over her shoulders and chest. She brought her toned arms up to her head in the snap to wring out her blond locks, which were still damp and slicked back to her head. The close-up snap also revealed the stud earrings she wore to accessorize her risque ensemble.

Fans were instantly enthralled by the steamy triple-pic update, awarding it over 5,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to flood the social media star with compliments.

“That’s incredibly hot,” one person wrote.

“Simply amazing,” quipped another fan.

“Wow, you look fantastic today as always babe,” a third follower praised.

“Sweet perfection,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Alexa brings the heat with every one of her Instagram posts, which she shares on almost a daily basis. The model recently sent temperatures soaring when she flaunted her curvaceous physique in a daringly short nude dress. That look proved to be another hit, earning more than 17,000 likes since going live.