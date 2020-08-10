Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Tight Jeans & A Snakeskin-Print Top

Actress Sofia Vergara thrilled her 19.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a peek behind-the-scenes as she was on set for her judging gig on America’s Got Talent.

She highlighted her curvaceous figure in a pair of jeans that fit her like a second skin. They were a mid-rise fit with a waistband that came to just below Sofia’s natural waist. The light-wash denim clung to her curvaceous hips and toned thighs, and also featured some distressed detailing, with a few distressed patches on one thigh and a larger hole on the opposite knee.

Sofia paired the pants with a figure-hugging top in a bold snakeskin print. The top had a high turtleneck neckline that obscured her cleavage, but the fabric still clung to her ample assets, showing off her hourglass figure to perfection.

She stood on a dirt area near an outdoor stage that had been set up, and fellow judge Heidi Klum was perched on a seat on the stage with her blond locks loose and a white robe wrapped around her toned figure.

Her brunette tresses tumbled down her chest in effortless waves, and she gazed directly at the camera as she posed for the shot. She had no visible accessories on beyond a delicate bracelet on one wrist, and she spread her arms slightly as she posed. The sun shone down on her tantalizing curves, illuminating her silky strands.

A member of the crew was also on stage, and the individual appeared to be getting it prepared for the judging. She kept her attention on the camera, and she also tagged Walmart’s Instagram page in the picture itself. She didn’t mention it directly, but the tag indicated that figure-hugging jeans were likely from her own brand, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, which is available at the massive retailer.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 270,600 likes within 13 hours, including a like from fellow judge Heidi Klum. It also received 1,108 comments from Sofia’s fans.

“HOW ARE YOU SO PRETTY,” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” another fan wrote, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“My favorite judge ever!” a third fan remarked, presumably having watched her giving her thoughts on the reality television program.

“You look absolutely beautiful. I love you so much and you’re my favorite. Sending you love and hugs,” another follower added.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Sofia stunned her followers with a tantalizing throwback for a photoshoot she did with Vanity Fair. For the image, Sofia rocked nothing but a pair of high-waisted white bottoms, and posed topless while stretched out on a lounge bed with her Chihuahua perched on the small of her back.