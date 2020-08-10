Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Smoking-Hot Orange Dress

Dolly Castro looked smoking hot in the latest image that was added to her Instagram feed. The fitness coach and social media influencer opted to trade in her workout gear for a more dressed-up look that flaunted her bombshell body.

The photo captured the Nicaraguan beauty posed outside, while a geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. The model stood in front of a wooden bench with a stained glass window directly above it. A planter that was full of red and white flowers sat next to the seat — adding another pop of color to the shot.

Dolly posed with her body at a slight angle, and she focused her attention directly in front of her. She rested one arm at her side and bent the opposite while holding her purse in the crook of her arm.

The model opted for a curve-hugging dress that highlighted her fit figure to perfection. A tag in the update indicated that her outfit was from PrettyLittleThing, a company that Castro frequently promotes. The skintight dress possessed a bright orange hue that popped perfectly against Dolly’s tanned complexion. The top of the garment had a straight neckline that allowed the model to show off her ample bust while its thick straps left her toned arms well on display. The middle of the garment was tight on her waist, and it helped to accentuate her hourglass frame. The clothing featured a few thicker strips of fabric that went across her midsection and thighs. The short length of the brightly colored number allowed her to show off her shapely legs.

Dolly’s nails were painted a vibrant white color, and she added several accessories to her racy attire. Her look included a few gold bracelets on one wrist and a white beaded bracelet on the other. She also wore several earrings on the perimeter of her ear and rocked a chunky gold necklace to complete the look. Dolly carried a brown leather purse with a chain strap.

In the caption of the image, she revealed to fans that she was wearing her Sunday best. The post has been well-received, and it’s garnered over 63,000 likes and well over 600 comments.

“This dress the body!!” one social media user exclaimed with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Wow woman can you be any more perfect!!!” a second fan raved.

“Looking amazing in this my love, rocking that as usual,” another admirer chimed in with the addition of a few red hearts.