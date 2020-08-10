Jade Grobler Flaunts Toned Midsection & Round Booty In New Instagram Update

Jade Grobler thrilled her 996,000 followers with her latest Instagram update. On August 9, the Australian model uploaded two photos that showed her rocking a white cropped tee that flaunted her toned midsection, matching it with a scanty thong.

Jade left very little to the imagination in a cropped shirt. The length of the garment reached the lower part of her shapely chest, and its cut looked uneven. As a result, it exposed a glimpse of her underboob from certain angles. From what was visible, she was braless, but the lighting and thick fabric covered her buxom curves from exposure. The view made a lot of fans happy, with some expressing their thoughts in the comments.

She also rocked skimpy panties in the same color. The waistband clung high to her waist down to her curvy hips. It accentuated her flat stomach and chiseled abs. The high leg cuts also helped elongate her legs, making them seem longer. The back part of the underwear perfectly showcased her perky posterior.

In the first snap, Jade was photographed in the kitchen, holding onto the handle of a fridge. She stood with her legs apart and her body towards the camera, looking straight into the lens with a smile on her face. Flash was used in the photo to add more light.

In the second pic, the photographer moved a few steps backward. The angle showed more of Jade’s physique. She stood with her back facing the lens, flaunting her pert derriere in the snapshot. She looked over her shoulder and gave a big smile.

The babe accessorized with her favorite turtle necklace and gold bangle. As for her hair, she wore it with a heavy side part and let its strands cascade over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Jade wrote about her “late-night” activity and tagged the Untamed Roamer’s Instagram page. As of this writing, the latest social media post has amassed more than 26,900 likes and over 390 comments. Hundreds of her online fans flocked to the comments section to write compliments about her sexy figure. Many also praised her beautiful facial features. Countless others were left speechless. Instead, they decided to chime in with a combination of emoji.

“Spectacular and gorgeous. You are my midnight snack!” one of her followers commented.

“Midnight snacks are always the best. You look so hot and beautiful. I would be the happiest man on the planet if I see you in my kitchen dressed like that,” another fan wrote.

“Wow! Girl, you are looking FLAWLESS!” gushed a third admirer, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.