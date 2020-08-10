Sarah Harris Flaunts Hourglass Silhouette & Round Booty In A Barely There Black Bikini

Sarah Harris thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with a bootylicious new snap over the weekend that added some serious heat to her page. The Kiwi model returned to her account on Sunday to share the steamy shot that has since earned nothing but love.

The image was captured in Auckland, New Zealand, per the geotag, and captured Sarah in what appeared to be a large warehouse. She stood close to the camera and posed with her backside to the lens while turning her head over her shoulder and gazing off into the distance. The position gave her audience a close-up look at the star’s bodacious physique, which was clad in nothing more than a black bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Sarah sent pulses racing in the scanty swimwear that did way more showing than covering up. The look included a pair of thong bottoms that exposed her round derriere in its entirety, much to the delight of her fans. She hung her arms down by her sides and cupped her buns as she worked the camera to draw further attention to the area, however, her audience hardly seemed to need help taking note of the bootylicious display. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, emphasizing her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The model also opted for a matching black bikini top in the cheeky snap. Its style was unclear since her front half was facing away from the camera, though plenty of her bronzed skin was exposed to suggest its design was equally as risque. The number fit snuggly around her chest and boasted thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

Sarah completed her look with a black baseball cap. She gathered her long blond locks into a low ponytail, threading through the headgear so it would cascade down her back, nearly reaching her bum along the way.

Unsurprisingly, the racy snap proved extremely popular with the Playboy model’s millions of fans. It has racked up nearly 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments within 16 hours of going live.

“So so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Stunning and beautiful as always…or should I say bootyful,” joked another fan.

“You are the woman of my dreams,” a third admirer remarked.

“Flawless,” added a fourth follower.

Sarah is hardly shy about showing off her ample assets on her Instagram page. In another recent upload, the star flaunted her voluptuous cleavage in a skimpy white bikini that perfectly suited her dangerous curves. That look fared well, earning over 12,000 likes and 230 comments to date.