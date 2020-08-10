Khloe Terae Looks Like A Golden Goddess In A Breezy Summer Dress With A Low-Cut Neckline

Blond bombshell Khloe Terae has recently been vacationing in stunning Greece, and she has been bringing her 2.4 million Instagram followers along on the journey by sharing plenty of Instagram updates — and her latest share is no different. Khloe thrilled her fans with a massive update in which she rocked a revealing dress while posing in a breathtaking setting. The pictures were taken at Suites of the Gods Cave Spa in Greece, and Khloe made sure to tag the resort’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

In the first snap, she stood on an outdoor balcony area with see-through sides that overlooked a scenic view. Khloe wore a beige dress with a Grecian goddess vibe that showcased her ample assets. The look had triangular cups and a low-cut neckline that put a serious amount of cleavage on display. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders and around her neck in a halter-style look, and a wide horizontal band underneath her breasts accentuated her slim waist.

The bottom portion of the piece was crafted from a slightly wrinkled fabric that draped over Khloe’s toned lower body. She placed one hand on the railing behind her and held the hem of her dress with the other. Her blond locks were pulled back in a low bun with a few strands hanging loose to frame her face, blowing in the wind.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of statement sunglasses as well as a pendant necklace. She also had a classic silver watch on one wrist, and some stud earrings to add just a hint of sparkle. The beige hue of the garment looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Khloe showcased her curves from all angles in the series of snaps, and the fifth slide, she flaunted the back of the look. The garment was nearly backless, with two thin straps criss-crossing her back. The fabric draped over her pert posterior, and Khloe glanced seductively over her shoulder with a big smile on her face.

Her followers absolutely loved the massive series of steamy snaps, and the post received over 2,700 likes within 49 minutes of going live. It also racked up 70 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Simply beautiful,” one follower wrote, including two heart emoji and two flame emoji in the comment.

“Khloe you look fantastic,” another fan remarked.

“Every single photo that you’re in is incredible! GOAT!” a third added.

“A ray of sunshine,” another commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Khloe shared another update from Greece, when she was staying at the Astarte Suites hotel. She rocked an eye-catching maxi look with dramatic detailing on the sleeves and a low-cut neckline for the snaps. The garment was crafted entirely from a fabric with a golden pattern that made her sun-kissed skin glow.