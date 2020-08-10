Nicole Thorne Slays In A Revealing Top With Chain Detailing

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a skimpy black ensemble with edgy detailing. The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Nicole made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The pictures were taken indoors in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated. Nicole stood in the middle of a large room decorated in a neutral style, with a table flanked by two benches visible in the distance. She positioned herself in a spot near a window, which allowed the sunlight to stream in and illuminate her breathtaking features.

The top Nicole wore was crafted from an opaque black material, and featured a high neckline and sleeveless silhouette that displayed her toned arms. The garment also featured a scandalously revealing lace-up detail on the front, where the two halves of the shirt were split and joined together with a thin chain that criss-crossed Nicole’s chest. The chain detailing added an edgy vibe to her look, and also put a serious amount of cleavage on display. Her toned stomach was also visible, accentuated by the two chains that dangled down from the hem of the top.

Nicole paired the eye-catching shirt with simple yet sexy bottoms. The underwear had a high-cut style with a waistband that came right to her belly button, and sides that stretched over her hips. The high-cut style emphasized her hourglass figure and also elongated her incredible legs.

Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a tousled, effortless look, and she rested one hand atop her head as she gazed seductively at the camera.

She had both hands by her sides in the second shot, and she continued to gaze at the camera as she put her curves on full display.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 5,100 likes within two hours. It also racked up 105 comments from her eager followers.

“Love this set on you,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Such a beauty wow,” another follower remarked, captivated by Nicole’s beauty.

“Looking very lovely,” a third fan added.

“Always glowing gorgeous,” another commented, including a heart emoji in the remark.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole thrilled her audience by sharing a snap in which she rocked a cheetah-print string bikini with thong bottoms that exposed her pert posterior. She posed outdoors in a stunning spot, and had her long brunette locks up in a messy up-do with a bright red scarf to accent her silky tresses.