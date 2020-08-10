‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Wyatt & Flo Make Up For Lost Time

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 11 dish that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will make up for lost time. The couple is currently relishing every minute in the beach house, per Soaps.

Sally’s Gone

After Flo exposed Sally, the redhead had a panic attack and landed up in the hospital. As seen in the picture below, Sally begged him to forgive her and apologized for how she had manipulated all of them into believing that she had a terminal illness.

However, Wyatt was shocked that Sally went as far as to kidnap Flo. He could forgive her but he wanted her to go away or to leave him and Flo alone. The redhead wept as he left her as she knew that she had blown her final chance with him.

The couple also told Katie Logan (Heather Tom) the news. She then confronted Sally and told her how disappointed she was in her. Sally was repentant after Katie told her that she could still put her life back together. Katie also warned her to forget about Wyatt because his heart belonged to her niece and that he would never want a relationship with her again.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally begs Wyatt to forgive her. pic.twitter.com/DmwDFeJm51 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 3, 2020

Back On Track

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Wyatt and Flo are determined to put their relationship first and are back on track even though they have spent many months apart. They set aside their own needs when they heard that Sally was ill and let the redhead move back into the beach house. They are now making up for the time that they were not living under the same roof.

Recently on the soap opera, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) came to visit and let herself in. The couple was happy to see that she was back in town and encouraged her to stop by whenever she felt like it. However, they also pointed out that it may take some time before they answered the door.

It appears as if nothing can stand in Wyatt and Flo’s way now that they are reunited. Sally no longer poses a threat since she is out of the picture and they can plan their future. It is doubtful whether Flo will ever allow another woman to move into Wyatt’s home now that they have been separated. And Wyatt promised that he would never let anyone or anything come between them again.

For now, it appears as if he has forgotten that Flo also has a shady past. After all, she stole his brother’s baby and lied about it for many months.