Cardi B Explains Why She Cast Kylie Jenner In ‘WAP’ Music Video Amid Backlash

Cardi B defended Kylie Jenner’s “WAP” video cameo in a series of tweets that have since been deleted, the Daily Mail reported.

As The Inquisitr noted, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star faced backlash from fans after she made a surprise appearance in the video for the attention-grabbing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “WAP.”

In the clip, Kylie strutted confidently down a hallway in a revealing animal-print bodysuit and opened a door. A host of other famous names — including Normani, Rosalia, Sukihana, Rubi Rose, and Mulatto — also featured.

However, many fans took issue with Kylie’s sultry cameo due to the fact that all the other guests were musicians. A Change.org petition to remove Kylie from the “WAP” video reached over 64,000 signatures by Monday morning — three days after it was launched. A number of commenters accused the cosmetics boss of cultural appropriation.

According to the Daily Mail, Twitter user @RhapsoDani praised Normani for her impressive dance moves in the video, but said that the fact Jenner simply “walked down the hall and opened a door” is a “visual indication of Black women having to do the most”and white women having to do the bare minimum to get somewhere.

In response, Cardi explained that she chose to include Kylie because the businesswoman treated her sister and daughter “so lovely” at her own daughter Stormi’s birthday party. She also revealed that Stormi’s father Travis Scott is a close friend of her partner Offset, and that Kylie’s mom — Kris Jenner — had been advising her.

In another tweet, the publication reported that she elaborated on Normani and Kylie’s respective roles in the vid.

“Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f*ckin a** of!Why would she open a door?” she wrote.

“Not everything is about race.Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I i preach all the time about.Thjs is not about f*ckin race [sic],” she added in another since-deleted tweet.

On August 7 — the day the single dropped — Cardi posted a thank you on Twitter to all the women who took part.

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

A source told Hollywood Life on Saturday that Kylie “was really honored” she was asked to be a part of the project and said the reality star was doing her best to not let any critical comments get to her.

This is not the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been accused of cultural appropriation, according to The Inquisitr, as critics allege that the famous family has adopted elements of Black culture in order to promote their own brands.