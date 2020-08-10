Rachael Ray ‘Safe’ After Major Fire Rips Through Her New York Home

Rachael Ray is “safe” after a major fire broke out at her home in upstate New York during the evening of August 9. The celebrity chef, husband John Cusimano, and their new dog, Bella Boo Blue, were all reportedly unharmed. The fire caused damage to the residence, reported People Magazine. The couple had reportedly been living full-time at the house located on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of this year. Rachael and John also maintained an apartment in New York City.

“Rachael, her husband John [Cusimano] and their dog Bella are safe,” said a representative for the talk show host and Food Network star to People Magazine.

“The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent,” they continued.

Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q — Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020

The above photos posted by WNYT’s Saratoga-North Country News Chief Mark Mulholland to Twitter showed two images of the fire, where thick black smoke was seen as it rose high into the air above the flames, which appeared to engulf the home.

Fans of the celebrity chef have enjoyed a closer look at the stunning residence over the past several months as Rachael shot segments for both her television show and Instagram from her expansive kitchen. She’s been helping her fans manage their meals using pantry items they may have already had in their homes.

Rachael and John had reportedly just shared their first outing with friends since the pandemic began hours before the tragic event occurred. The family enjoyed a day of golf and Rachael documented the food she prepared on her Instagram page earlier in the day, including a delicious-looking charcuterie box that contained several different types of meats and cheeses.

Rachael revealed she found what she called her “cabin in the woods” 25 years ago. She revealed in her latest book, Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life, that she rented the house for many years until it was fully paid off. Only 10 miles from where she grew up in Lake George, the property spanned 3 1/2 acres. She and her husband would go on to purchase 199 more acres and together worked with designers to build what she called a “bigger cabin” in the woods that sat across from the first. She explained the cabin was framed with old beams from fallen barns and the design of the home was based on her own drawings of how she envisioned each room to look.