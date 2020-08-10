Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Derrière In Tropical Thong Bikini: ‘Gets Better Every Swipe’

Model Bruna Rangel Lima seems to be enjoying summer, and she has been delighting her 4 million Instagram followers with plenty of updates that show her doing so in revealing swimsuits. In her latest share, she rocked a thong bikini in a series of photos that put her fabulous physique on display.

Bruna’s two-piece bathing suit was a tropical print. The top was skimpy and the small cups looked like they barely contained her voluptuous chest. The bottoms had a low front and high-cut legs. She wore her long blond hair styled straight and sported a pale polish on her long nails.

The post consisted of three pictures in which Bruna was standing among an array of tropical plants while she struck a series of sexy poses. She teased her fans by telling them that the snaps got better with every swipe.

In the first photo, Bruna faced the camera and playfully pulled on the sides of her bottoms. With one leg forward, she showed off her curvy hips and hourglass shape. The pose also put her cleavage on display. She gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly parted.

The bikini designer faced the camera in the second image, standing with one leg cocked to the side, flaunting her hip and shapely thighs. She gazed at the camera with one hand on her thigh while she held her other hand near her head. The stance showcased her ample chest and trim midsection.

Bruna turned up the heat and gave her fans a nice look at her backside in the final snap. With her back arched and her hair pulled to one side, she flaunted her pert derrière and shapely thighs. The swimsuit top tied in the back, drawing the eye to her toned upper back. A small tattoo between her shoulder blades was also visible.

In the caption, Bruna asked her fans which photo they preferred.

Most of her admirers seemed to be in agreement that all of the snapshots were equally stunning.

“Yep I’ve just died and gone to heaven to see this angel!! And all 3 so beautiful and stunning love!!” joked one fan.

“They are all my favorite cause you always look so nice,” a second follower wrote.

“All of them bruna. you’re the best,” echoed a third admirer.

“There is no emoji that can describe this! beautiful divine,” quipped a fourth Instagram user.

Earlier this month, Bruna delighted her admirers with another post that featured her modeling a bright blue thong bikini while she posed poolside.