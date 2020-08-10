Rita Ora Wows Fans In Incredibly Low-Cut White Garment With Lots Of Gold Jewelry

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The British celebrity is known for her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a white garment that was incredibly low-cut. She showed off her decolletage and didn’t wear a bra. Ora styled her blond hair up but the left front to frame out her face. She opted for a white headband on top and accessorized with a number of gold necklaces, rings, bracelets, a watch, and large earrings. Ora kept her nails short with a coat of pink polish and showed off the large tattoo on her left upper arm. According to Steal Her Style, she is a fan of body art and has nine tattoos inked all over.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was snapped next to what looked to be a see-through glass door. The entertainer was snapped fairly close up with her left arm resting on a surface next to her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, Ora was photographed in the same location in the same position. However, she gazed over to her right and displayed her side profile.

In the third and final frame, Ora looked in the same direction with a huge smile on her face. She flashed her pearly whites and appeared very happy.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 413,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“Your smile just made me so happy,” one user wrote.

“My fave is the last one bc of your smile,” another person shared.

“It never ceases to amaze me how beautiful you are!” remarked a third fan.

“You are sooooo beautiful. Flawless,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a multicolored string bikini top with matching bottoms. The former America’s Next Top Model judge wrapped herself up in a green cover-up that featured mid-length sleeves and went barefoot for the occasion. Ora accessorized with numerous chains, rings, and bracelets and wore a black New York Yankees cap on top of her tied-up blond hair. She was snapped overseas in Ibiza where she has been for the past week.