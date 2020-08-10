Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Plunging Crop Top With Protective Glasses And A Face Mask

JLo didn't show much of her face, but showed plenty of her decolletage when she stepped out in NYC.

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t taken any chances when she stepped out in New York City over the weekend. In candid new photos shared online, the mom of twins kept herself well-protected amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak, which has been particularly deadly in the Big Apple, as she covered almost her whole face while she walked the streets on Sunday, August 9, in a pretty skimpy white crop top.

The new photos can be seen via The Daily Mail. They show the “If You Had My Love” singer and Hustlers actress as she flashed some skin in a white, plunging crop top that showed off her glowing all-over tan.

The décolletage-baring look featured thin strings over both of JLo’s shoulders that were connected to the ribbed material with unique metallic fastenings over her chest. The top perfectly showed off the 51-year-old’s age-defying, enviable figure, including just a peek at her very toned abs.

Jennifer — who recently showed off her curves in a pair of seriously unique peacock-print leggings during a bike ride around The Hamptons — paired the plunging number with baggy white sweatpants that featured and elasticated waist and red lettering down the side of her left leg. She also opted for comfort on her feet, ditching her signature high heels for a pair of tan work boots that were loose on her feet and not laced up all the way.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

On her face, she stayed safe as she sported a mask with yellow and pink splashes that was looped over her ears to shield her nose and mouth. Despite it seemingly being nighttime in the city, she also wore a pair of protective sunglasses on her eyes.

The star had her hair pulled all the way back into a slick bun on the back of her head while she carried her phone in her left hand.

Jennifer was photographed exiting a building in the city before she got into an awaiting black vehicle alongside her entourage.

Her baggy pants marked a different look for the star than fans have seen her in lately, as she’s been spotted in more skintight athleisure looks over the past couple of weeks.

Most recently, Jennifer had eyes around the world boggled when photos were published online of her in optical illusion holographic leggings while out and about on a bike ride with her fiancé, baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez. She once again took precautions with a helmet, glasses, and a face mask, which made her look totally unrecognizable as she cycled around on a bright yellow bike alongside her husband-to-be.