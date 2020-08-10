Saffron Barker Stuns In Tie-Dye Bandeau Top & Playsuit From Her Own Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself on Sunday. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant released a new swimwear range with fashion brand In The Style over the weekend and has been modeling items from the collection.

The 20-year-old stunned in a yellow tie-dye bandeau top that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She wrapped herself up in a playsuit with the exact same print. The garment was tied up across the front and low-cut. She rocked short acrylic nails with a coat of pink polish and styled her long blond hair up in a ponytail but left the front to frame out her face. Barker applied a coat of red lipstick and accessorized with small hoop earrings and bracelets.

For her most recent upload, the YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — posed in front of exotic plants and a rocky slope. She subtly tugged at the bottom of her playsuit and tilted her head up. Barker closed her eyes and parted her legs.

For her caption, she told fans that her “swim collection” with In The Style that comes in various sizes was live via their app. Barker alerted her followers that the range is a one-off and will have limited stock.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, as seen in a separate Instagram pic, Barker took a trip to Greece to shoot in the collection. You can view that photo here.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 56,000 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Love you, you are so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You have accomplished so much! You are so amazing! X,” another person shared.

“I’ve just seen it and I absolutely love every piece!!” remarked a third fan.

“Got the pink tie-dye cut-out swimsuit and the pink snake-print bikini – would get everything if I could!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a pink snakeskin-print swimsuit with a low neckline. Barker wrapped herself up in a long cover-up of the same color and went barefoot for the occasion. She clipped her long wavy blond hair back and accessorized with small hoop earrings and a couple of bracelets. Barker was snapped from head-to-toe with a huge smile, clearly living her best life.