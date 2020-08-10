‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Gets Ready For Romance While Ridge Learns Of Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 10 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is preparing to give Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) a night to remember. She excitedly gets ready to welcome him back into her bed so that they can start their future together, per Soaps. Little does she know that the dressmaker has just found out that he’s already married to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards).

A Night To Remember

The dressmaker left with Shauna after seeing footage of Brooke kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). She soon discovered his location and sent the Forrester pilot to bring him back to L.A. But on that final evening, he and Shauna painted the town red and ended up kissing in front of a wedding chapel.

The designer woke up in Brooke’s house and she profusely apologized for kissing Bill. Recently, the soap opera showed that he forgave her and told her that he wanted her back again. Brooke promised that after she returned from her trip to see Bridget Forrester (Ashley Aubra) they would celebrate their reunion.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Brooke will put on her sexiest lingerie and prep for some intimate time with the man she calls her soulmate. As he previously promised her, they would spend a week in bed to make up for lost time and she cannot wait to get started. Brooke gets ready for romance while Ridge learns that he is already taken.

Ridge may have a problem reuniting with Brooke. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9xVn6BI7pe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 7, 2020

Already Married

Shauna returned to L.A. and dropped a bombshell on the designer. She told him that they got hitched while they were in Las Vegas. As seen in the above picture, she assured him that they made the vows “’til death to us part.” Ridge was incredulous as she relayed the news. He cannot believe that he tied the knot with Shauna without even telling his family or friends.

Ridge has been having flashbacks to his time in Vegas and had an uneasy feeling about Shauna. He knows that he was hopelessly drunk on the night in question and that there is a strong possibility that Shauna’s telling the truth.

According to the latest spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see him wrestle with the news as he tries to figure out what really happened. He may demand some evidence that Shauna willingly produces.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) may also provide some input as they are there when Shauna delivers the news. But the dressmaker knows that he also needs to tell someone else that he’s married. Ridge knows that he will break Brooke’s heart when he tells her that Shauna is his wife.