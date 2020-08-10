Gwyneth Paltrow Poses For Rare Family Photo With Mom Blythe Danner, 77, & Daughter Apple, 16

The Goop founder posed with her two favorite ladies in gorgeous dresses.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a stunning, multi-generational family photo on Instagram. The 47-year-old actress and Goop founder posed for an outdoor pic with her mom Blythe Danner and her daughter Apple Martin.

In the photo, which can be seen below, the three ladies were pictured standing outside in the grass in front of a large hedge.

Gwyneth wore a blue and white polka-dotted two-piece dress as she stood with her hand on her hip and smiled widely. Blythe, 77, wore a magenta shirt dress, while Apple, Gwyneth’s 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, hugged her sweetly. Apple was wearing a strapless light blue, dotted maxi dress as she held on to her famous grandmother in the sweet shot.

Gwyneth simply captioned the post with a series of heart emoji, but her 7.1 million Instagram fans had a lot more to say about it. Famous followers, such as Goldie Hawn, Jennifer Garner and Selma Blair reacted to the pic.

In comments to the post, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna called the trio “Goddesses,” while longtime Paltrow pal Reese Witherspoon wrote, ” I love this so much!”

Other fans also chimed in on the pic of three generations of beauties.

“Oh my gosh you all look gorgeous!” one fan wrote of the close-knit clan.

“3 amazing generations. [All] of u 3 are incredibly stunning,” another added.

“Generational Perfection,” a third commenter chimed in

“All three of you. Beauty at every age. And the love shines through. Wonderful,” wrote another.

Gwyneth did not tag the location of the snap, but in an Instagram post on the official Goop page, seen here, she did reveal that the dresses she and her mom were wearing were from her brand’s G. Label collection. The line is described as “a seasonal edit of sweet spots and sorbet hues” that is “truly one for the ages. ”

Regardless if they all came together for a Goop modeling session or not, it’s always refreshing to see Gwyneth and the two most important ladies in her life all together.

The family photo comes just a week after Apple interviewed Gwyneth and Blythe in a video posted by People. In the video, the teen asked her mom and grandmom at what age they felt the prettiest.

Gwyneth said she felt her most attractive in her late 30s and admitted that aging can be “hard.” But Blythe said she felt prettiest at 50. And even young Apple added, “I think that with age comes wisdom.”