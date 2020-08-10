Donny Osmond Shares Exciting Baby News With Instagram

Donny Osmond shared exciting baby news with his Instagram followers. He proudly announced that he and his wife of 42 years, Debbie, would welcome their 12th grandchild in early 2021. Donny revealed his joy along with a sweet photo of son Don and wife Jessi, who are already parents to three children.

The entertainer, himself one of nine children in the Osmond clan, could not contain his happiness over the continued expansion of his immediate family in the caption of the post. He and Debbie are parents to five sons. Don is the oldest, followed by Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Joshua.

Donny revealed that the couple will welcome their fourth son with an estimated due date of January 1, 2021, and called the possibility of the newest Osmond baby being born on that day “cool.” He stated his son’s family is “a cute quartet” and revealed that he and Debbie cannot wait to meet the latest addition to their clan.

Donny followed his statement with the hashtag “grandbabiesarethebest.”

The shared photo showed Don and Jessi as they held up two sonogram images that displayed their happy family update. The joyful photo was taken in what appeared to be an outdoor setting, where the sun peeked through the treeline behind them.

Don wore a short-sleeved shirt with a black print in the pic. His dark-colored hair was cut short and his facial scruff was a salt-and-pepper color. Jessi’s long, auburn-colored hair appeared to be loosely styled. She wore a tan blouse with three-quarter sleeves as she held up two sonogram images of the couple’s newest addition.

One of the first to offer their congratulations on the exciting news was Donny’s Dancing with the Stars professional partner Kim Herjavec. The twosome won a mirrorball trophy for their expert ballroom techniques during Season 9.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

In the comments section following the happy announcement, fans of the entertainer shared their own joyful feelings.

“Yeah!! Congrats on another grandson!!! And yes that would be a cool birthdate!!” said one follower.

“Omg…how fantastic. What wonderful news, blessings to you all..soooo many darling grandchildren,” stated a second fan.

“Congrats grandpop! I had a great time when my kids were small but there’s just something different when it’s your grandkids. I watched a concert yesterday when ur were in the UK and we’re around 15 or so. It’s really hard to think of that boy performing on that concert stage being a grandpop,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.