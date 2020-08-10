‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice, 48, And Daughter Milania Match In Bikinis At The Beach

Fans couldn't believe how grown up Teresa's teen daughter looked.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her 15-year-old daughter Milania slipped into their bikinis for a gorgeous new snap shared to the former’s Instagram account over the weekend. The two appeared to have a whole lot of fun when they hit the beach together on Sunday, August 9, as they posed together on the sand with the ocean and plenty of beachgoers behind them.

The 48-year-old mom of four girls looked years younger than her age and put her fit and toned figure on display in a light blue two-piece. The reality stay rocked a triangle top that plunged very low at the chest to show off plenty of her tanned décolletage.

It featured a thin string around her middle and two others that tied behind her neck.

She kept things matching with low-rise bottoms in the exact same color that sat well below her navel. The garment featured more strings that were tied into bows over her hips.

Teresa — who recently spent some quality time with her co-star and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on a boat — had her long, dark hair slightly curled and down while she kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of large shades. She also accessorized with a number of bracelets stacked up of her right wrist.

As for Milania, she looked super grown up in a cute red and pink two-piece.

The teenager, who’s stolen the show on the Bravo reality series on multiple occasions, rocked a crop-top style swim top with matching bottoms.

The mother/daughter duo matched with their poses, as they both stood with their hand on their hip and their front leg slightly bent. Teresa and her daughter also showed off the same partial smile and their glowing tans while looking at the camera.

The comments section was flooded with messages for the two, with many pointing out that they couldn’t believe how grown up Milania looked after she first appeared alongside her mom on RHONJ when the show first premiered over a decade ago, growing up in front of viewers’ eyes.

“Such a beautiful pic,” one person said.

“Come thru Milania!!!” another commented with a heart eye face.

“Milania!!! Is so stunningly gorgeous!!!!” a third comment read.

“Omg Milania [is] growing up so fast,” a fourth person wrote.

Teresa’s latest beach snap has received over 67,000 likes in the first 16 hours since she shared it — but this isn’t the first time she’s showed off her flawless figure alongside one of her four daughters.

Last month, she posed alongside her eldest child, 19-year-old Gia, during another trip to the beach. That time, they flashed big smiles and gave fans a look at their matching looks in skimpy two-pieces for the gorgeous family snap.