Jilissa Zoltko Soaks Up Some Sun In A Booty-Baring Animal-Print Thong Bikini: ‘Catching Rays’

Jilissa Zoltko tantalized her Instagram followers on Sunday, August 9, with a sizzling-hot snapshot that highlighted her pert derriere. In the new update, the American bombshell rocked a skimpy bikini set that showcased her killer physique.

Jilissa wore an animal-print two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Ark Swimwear. Her pose made it difficult to get a full look at the front side of her swimwear. From what was visible, sported a minuscule top with itty-bitty cups that barely contained her shapely breasts. From the side angle, the garment showed a glimpse of her sideboob, which delighted some viewers. Floss-like strings provided support for the piece, which were tied over her neck and around her back.

She sported matching thong bikini bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistline. The style helped accentuate her flat tummy. The waistband clung to her curvy hips, highlighting her slim waistline. The back of the clothing perfectly showcased her perky booty.

Jilissa was clad in her scanty attire in a resort in the Florida Keys. She was seen lounging on a sun bed, spreading her legs with bent knees. Her right hand was holding her hair into a ponytail, while the other arm rested on her knee. Her toned backside was directed to the camera, making her round posterior the main focus of the shot. She raised her chin toward the sky with a sultry expression on her face. The bright sunlight illuminated the scene, which also made her bronze tan glow.

The babe wore her long, blond locks down, and held it up into a ponytail in the photo. She sported dainty stud earrings and several rings with her beach day attire and completed her look by painting her nails with white nail polish.

Jilissa wrote a short caption about her sunbathing session. She also gave credit to her bikini sponsor, Ark Swimwear, by tagging the brand in the picture.

In less than a day, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 36,000 likes and upward of 350 comments. Many of her online supporters, including a few fellow influencers, dived into the comments section with various messages. Users of the social media platform mentioned how hot she looked, while countless other followers raved about her cheeky display. Some admirers had difficulty expressing their feelings for the model. Instead, they used a string of emoji to get their point across.

“You look absolutely gorgeous doing it,” a fan gushed.

“Amazing body and pic. You are so beautiful,” echoed another follower.

“You’re stunning and so classy. Beauty and brains,” a third social media admirer wrote.