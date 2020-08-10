Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Matching Leopard-Print Crop Top & Miniskirt

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in an eye-catching ensemble. The rapper is known for her bold fashion choices and didn’t disappoint her followers with her most recent upload.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a yellow leopard-print crop top that went around her neck and covered her decolletage area. She displayed her toned midriff and paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Megan accessorized herself with a number of chains, rings, a couple of bracelets, small stud earrings, and a watch. She rocked long acrylic nails and styled her long dark hair in a high ponytail with a hair tie that matched her outfit.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was snapped up close staring directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression in front of a plain white backdrop. In the next slide she held one hand on her chest and the other to the side of her face.

In the third frame, Megan was photographed from the knees up fairly side-on. She flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites. Megan placed both hands on her upper thighs and tilted her head to the left.

In the fourth and final pic, she held her ponytail and kept a fierce look on her face.

For her caption, Megan credited Fashion Nova for her attire.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 1.1 million likes and over 8,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.4 million followers.

“I honestly can’t handle this much beauty. brb y’all,” one user wrote.

“The way you do your own makeup is soooo impressive,” another person shared, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“You see this face! And lips. Black women are perfect,” remarked a third fan.

“You are very beautiful… my crush,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Megan took to the same social media platform to model for the designer Coach. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skimpy crop top made out of denim. Megan completed the outfit with matching high-waisted hot pants and a gold chain belt. The “Savage” chart-topper accessorized with a number of gold necklaces, large hoop earrings, bracelets, and rings while opting for a small handbag from the brand. Megan wore long pointy acrylic nails and sported her hair in a high ponytail.