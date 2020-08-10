Melissa Rycroft Dishes On ‘The Bachelor’ Jason Mesnick’s Season: ‘It Was Totally Embarrassing’

It’s been more than a decade since Melissa Rycroft was dumped on national television by The Bachelor star Jason Mesnick. On Monday night, the franchise’s new spinoff, The Greatest Seasons — Ever! takes a look back at the couple’s dramatic breakup, something the 37-year-old called “totally embarrassing” in a new Instagram post.

According to People, Melissa recently admitted to host Chris Harrison that she never watched the season after her 2009 split with the single father from Seattle. Despite the emotional ending, the Dallas native had mostly positive things to say about her appearance on the reality show.

Jason struggled with his final decision during the finale, but eventually sent contestant Molly Malaney home and proposed to Melissa. Their engagement didn’t last long. The show’s leading man ended their relationship on the After the Final Rose special so he could pursue Molly — they got married a year later.

One day before the latest episode of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! was set to air, Melissa shared her thoughts about her experience, along with an adorable photo of herself snuggling on the couch with her husband, Tye Strickland.

She added a lengthy caption to the photo, and admitted she was embarrassed about the outcome, but said it was “totally worth it.”

The couple dated before she filmed the reality series and quickly rekindled their relationship after the finale aired. They got married in December 2009 — four months after her televised breakup — and have three children, Ava Grace (9), Beckett Thomas (6), and Cayson Jack (4).

Her Instagram post received plenty of positive support from her followers.

“I remember watching and being so heartbroken for you at the end, you were my favorite and I was rooting for you all season. I’m happy everything worked out for you the way it was supposed to and truly enjoy following along with you and your family here on the Gram,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Everything happens for a reason. Even when it’s super hard and embarrassing. You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be,” wrote another.

“God works in mysterious ways… I’ve been told many times lately that everything happens for a reason. (I don’t know why right now, cause it sucks) You ended up winning in the end. Can’t wait to watch it again,” another follower commented.

Melissa’s television career didn’t stop after she was ditched on the After the Final Rose special. She appeared on two seasons of Dancing with the Stars and joined her husband on CMT’s reality series Melissa & Tye. She also co-hosted Bachelor Pad in 2010 and was a host on Redneck Island.

Chris Harrison’s video chat with Melissa is part of Monday night’s episode of ABC’s retrospective series. According to People, she told Chris it felt like the show was “a lifetime ago” and she “was a different person then.”