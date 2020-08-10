‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Sizzles In Black Crop Top And Tiny Bikini Bottom

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil sizzled in a black crop top and tiny coordinating bikini bottom for a series of photos posted to Instagram. The redheaded stunner flaunted her curves in five images, where she enjoyed some time seaside. These pics connected her with her 333,000 followers and allowed them a real look into what seems to be Haley’s fun-loving personality.

In the first of the series of images, Haley showed off a huge smile as she looked off-camera.

Her long, auburn tresses appeared wet, falling down across her forehead, shoulders, and back. A black eye patch was suspended from a thin elastic cord. It hung off her right ear and fell onto her chest.

She appeared to sport a golden tan over her entire body.

Haley wore a long-sleeved, black crop top with three snaps that helped to secure the garment across her breasts. Two of these snaps were unfastened, opening up the square-style of the neckline even further and exposing her chest. The sleeves were tight-fitting and ended at her wrists.

Haley paired that top with a tiny bikini bottom in a similar hue. The bathing suit was cut in a v-shape. It rode high atop her hips, allowing her long toned legs to appear even leaner.

In the second photo, Haley looked down at several items she had in her hand. These were a hat and the aforementioned eye patch featured on a prior Instagram video upload where she dressed as a pirate reported The Inquisitr.

The third snap showed the stunner as she squeezed the water out of the items. The liquid can be seen cascading down as Haley applied pressure to the items with her hands. Behind her, the shoreline was visible beyond the clear blue sea. A white and yellow water vessel was seen beyond the model and seemed to be anchored in the water.

The last two images showed Haley with her arms spread open wide in what appeared to be an expression of enjoyment.

Fans of the model revealed their feelings regarding the pics in the comments section of the share.

“Happy girls are the prettiest girls and you are positively glowing!” said one follower.

“Love those positive vibes,” remarked a second fan.

“You always look like you are having so much fun!” stated a third Instagram user.

“I just love posts like these. So much life and joy and happiness. You glow girl!” said a fourth fan of Haley’s.