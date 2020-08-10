Simon Cowell Breaks His Silence After Scary Back Injury

Doctors reportedly said Simon suffered a 'bad injury' and noted that he's 'lucky.'

Simon Cowell has spoken out publicly for the first time since sources disclosed over the weekend that he had broken his back during a scary accident on an electric bike. The former American Idol and current America’s Got Talent judge addressed his fans himself via his Twitter account on Sunday, August 9, where he confirmed the reports and also thanked the doctors and nurses who had taken care of them.

Simon broke his silence via a statement in two separate tweets after he had six hours of overnight surgery on Saturday. He seemed to be in good spirits and even joked to fans that they should always read the manual before hopping on a new electric bike.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he said.

He confirmed that he had “broken part of my back” and also issued a heartfelt “thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

In the second tweet in the thread, The X Factor creator gave out “a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors” and called them “some of the nicest people I have ever met.”

He signed off the message by writing, “Stay safe everyone. Simon.”

The two tweets have received a combined over 24,000 likes in the first eight hours since he posted them online, and plenty of his 11.3 million followers replied with well wishes and messages of support.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

“Sending you positive and healing energy!!” one person responded with three red heart emoji.

“Sorry to read you have injured your back. Get well soon Simon and stay safe and listen to advice before risking your life. Your Son needs his Daddy well and safe,” a third person said, referencing his 6-year-old son Eric.

Though Simon didn’t explicitly confirm how he was doing in his tweet, his spokesperson previously told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend that he was “fine” following the incident, which took place in Malibu.

“He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands,” they said, confirming that he had been taken to hospital.

The site also previously claimed that that doctors has described it as being a “bad injury” and noted that the British TV personality and music mogul is considered to be “very lucky” to be doing okay.

But despite him seemingly now being on the road to recovery, Simon will not appear on America’s Got Talent for tomorrow’s (August 11) or Thursday’s episodes after the NBC talent search returned to screens following a break in filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Simon will take some time off from the show to focus on his getting better.