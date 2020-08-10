James ‘Kamala’ Harris Dead, Legendary Former WWE Superstar Dies At 70

James Harris is dead. The former professional wrestler, who mainly competed under the ring name Kamala, passed away at the age of 70, according to a news release published on WWE’s official website.

“Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant,” read the company’s statement. “He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.”

Harris Dealt With Numerous Health Issues, Reportedly Battled COVID-19 Before His Death

Shortly after Harris’ passing, Bleacher Report writer Jason King took to Twitter on Sunday night to provide more information on the last few days of the wrestler’s life. You can view his tweet here.

“Spoke w/ Kamala’s wife. He tested positive Wednesday for COVID which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. Was hospitalized Wednesday night & seemed fine & in good spirits this morning. Went into cardiac arrest & passed this afternoon.”

Prior to Harris’ apparently brief battle with COVID-19, the grappler had suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure since the early 1990s. Complications from these conditions forced him to have his left leg amputated in November 2011, with his right leg also getting cut off below the knee in April 2012. He was also placed on life support in November 2017 after receiving emergency surgery, though details of the operation were scant at the time of reporting.

Harris Spent Well Over Two Decades Wrestling Under The Kamala Gimmick

A native of Mississippi, Harris did not have any plans of becoming a professional wrestler during his childhood days, as noted by King in a 2014 Bleacher Report article. After growing up in poverty and spending his teenage years as a petty criminal, then finding work as a truck driver and fruit picker, Harris entered the professional wrestling business when he was in his late 20s, training under legendary African American grapplers Bobo Brazil and “Tiny” Tim Hampton.

It was in 1982 when Harris would start working the gimmick that he became most famous for, as he was discovered by future WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who saw immediate potential in the then-32-year-old. Lawler, who was then the co-owner of Memphis Wrestling, was instrumental in the development of the Kamala character — a Ugandan headhunter who entered the ring while wearing face paint and a nose ring and carrying a spear.

Thanks to his success in the territories, Harris moved on to bigger things when he joined WWE (then known as WWF) in 1984, where he largely worked as a villainous character and had a particularly memorable feud with Hulk Hogan in 1986. He would, however, leave the company in 1987, supposedly due to concerns that he was getting paid much less than the promotion’s top stars.

Harris would later return to WWE in 1992 and had another memorable rivalry against The Undertaker that year. He was released just one year later, having failed to make the same impact he did as a heel when he was turned into a “comedic” babyface. His last appearance for the company was in 2006 when he made a one-off return for a match against Umaga.

In addition to his multiple stints in WWE, Harris also competed for World Championship Wrestling and in the independent wrestling circuit.