Tahlia Hall Slays In A Tiny Light Blue Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Tahlia Hall took to Instagram today to upload another daring snapshot. The Australian bombshell started the week with a saucy snap where she looked nothing short of stunning in a skimpy bikini.

The 22-year-old model wore a minuscule bikini top that featured small triangle-style cups that failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. As a result, sideboob could be seen from certain angles. The plunging garment showcased her decolletage, and the snug fit pushed her buxom curves inward, which displayed more cleavage. The piece was held together by thin straps that were tied behind her neck and around her back.

Although the thong wasn’t entirely shown in the shot, some parts of the clothing were seen. From what was visible, Tahlia wore matching bottoms that featured high leg cuts that exposed a generous amount of skin. It also had a daringly low-cut waistline and strings that tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

In the brand new photo, Tahlia was snapped outdoors in her sexy bathing suit. The place looked like the outside of a garage. She sat on the tiled floors with her right hip angled to the side and looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze and slightly parted lips. The sunshine hit her flawless skin, making it appear glowing.

Tahlia accessorized with a dainty gold necklace with a teeny cross pendant and nothing else. She wore her platinum blond hair in a center part and left its long strands down, hanging over her shoulder and back. Her locks were styled in sleek, straight strands, which suited her.

In the caption, Tahlia greeted her fans. While she didn’t mention a brand in the post, she tagged her outfit sponsor in the picture. She revealed that her swimwear was from Gypsea Rose Swimwear.

The new addition to the feed was a big hit with Tahlia’s 526,000-plus followers, as the pic racked up more than 20,800 likes and over 370 comments in less than a day of having been shared. Avid admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments, and to rave about her enviable physique. Others struggled with words, instead, dropping red hearts and flame emoji to express themselves.

“It’s not Monday where I’m at, but you made me happy anyway,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are amazing. A real beauty. By far, the sexiest model on Instagram,” gushed another admirer.

“This shade of blue is now my favorite color. You look stunning!! So hot!!” a third social media user added.

“Such gorgeous and beautiful eyes,” a fourth follower commented.