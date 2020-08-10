Carrie Underwood Calls Out Husband Mike Fisher After Sparking A Major Twitter Debate

Carrie took to Twitter after she and Mike had an 'important debate.'

Carrie Underwood had a few choice words for her husband Mike Fisher over the weekend after she turned to Twitter to help them settle one of their little tiffs. The country superstar playfully poked fun at the former Nashville Predators captain on Sunday, August 9, after she won an argument with a little help from her fans.

The drama all went down after Carrie told her 8.3 million followers that they were in the middle of an “important debate” that they just couldn’t agree on.

“We need your help. Question: are donuts breakfast or dessert?… Mike says they’re never breakfast and only allowed as dessert. What do you think?” she asked, including a poll in her tweet for fans to vote on who they agreed with.

Carrie’s tweet sparked a major debate with her followers, with more than 95,500 Twitter users voting. After the poll ended, it turned out that almost 80 percent of respondents agreed with the “Drinking Alone” singer — that the tasty treat is meant for breakfast and not for dessert.

And the mom of two — who recently showed off her seriously toned legs in a pair of pink short shorts while walking their dog — didn’t let the moment pass without pointing out her landslide triumph to her husband of a decade.

She hilariously rubbed her win in her man’s face and called him out in a big way. She tagged him and tweeted on Sunday evening, “In your face @mikefisher1212,” alongside several donut emoji.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Plenty of fans found her playful gloating pretty hilarious, as several social media users responded after seeing her jokingly call out the retired athlete in the wake of their “debate.”

“Glad we could give you this [win],” one fan responded with a crying laughing face.

“I’m [not] really sure you should stay married to someone that thinks donuts are a desert? That’s just crazy talk!” another quipped.

“I’m glad we could help with this one Carrie!” a third reply read.

“Lol. So glad we were able to help you out with this,” a fourth fan said.

But despite the little tiff they shared on social media over the weekend, it seems Carrie and Mike are happier than ever right now.

It was just last month that the couple, who are parents to two sons, 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Carrie proudly showed the world exactly what they got up to via a post on her TikTok account, as she shared a clip of the two showing off their country sides during a romantic trip to Wyoming where they spent some time together in the great outdoors.