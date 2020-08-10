Rita Ora Goes Barefoot In Sultry String Bikini Pic

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with another new bikini photo of herself. The British celebrity is currently overseas in Ibiza right now and has kept her followers impressed with her choice of fashion during the trip.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a multicolored string bikini top that displayed her decolletage. Ora paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. She showed off her pedicured toes as well as her short fingernails that were also decorated with polish. Ora wrapped herself up in a green cover-up that featured mid-length sleeves. She opted for a black New York Yankees cap that had their iconic logo embroided in white and accessorized with numerous chains, rings, and bracelets. Ora styled her blond hair tied up and off her face.

For her most recent upload, the 29-year-old posed on a pathway in front of what looked to be forest backdrop. Ora parted her legs and rested her right leg on tiptoes. She placed both her arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

As seen on the Daily Mail, Ora was seen soaking up the sun in the same ensemble. She enjoyed some time in the water and appeared to be on vacation with friends.

For her caption, Ora admitted she “found a way” to style her multicolored attire together.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 490,000 likes and over 2,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“You are such an inspiration, a great role model, and a true icon. You are one in a million and such a blessing to us all,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Miss Rita, as always you look absolutely gorgeous,” another person shared.

“You look gorgeous, enjoy your vacay love you xx,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU ARE LITERALLY PERFECT WTF,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Ora’s constant holiday snapshots over the past week have had her loyal social media audience in awe of her. Last week, the entertainer went completely topless in a number of pics. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she bared all and covered her chest with both her hands. Ora sported her wet hair down and accessorized with numerous necklaces and bracelets. The former America’s Next Top Model judge showed off the tattoos inked on her hands and arms while rocking short acrylic manicure that featured a different design on each nail.