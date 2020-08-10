Selena Gomez & David Henrie Have A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Reunion And It’s Making Everyone Go ‘Hmmm’

The former Disney Channel stars are filming a mystery project together.

Selena Gomez reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place brother David Henrie and it’s making fans go “Hmmm.” The 28-year-old actress, singer, and entrepreneur, who played Alex Russo on the Disney Channel hit, stunned social media followers when she appeared in a short video on David’s Instagram page as the two teased a mysterious project.

In a seconds-long clip, which can be seen below, the Wizards of Waverly Place costars each stood on one side of a grassy divider wall which appeared to be on the set of some type of filming project. David, 31, simply looked at the camera and said “Hmmm,” It then panned to Selena on the other side of the wall as she said the same while smirking. On Selena’s side of the wall, overhead lighting could be seen.

The two starred alongside Jake T. Austin as three wizard siblings on the sitcom, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

But they were the only two saying “Hmmm.” Gregg Sulkin, who played Mason Greyback on the Disney Channel hit, also hit the comments to write the same thing. And so did a slew of others, including recurring co-star Josh Sussman (Hugh Normous) and Jordan Greenwald, the son of Wizards of Waverly Place creator Todd Greenwald.

Other fans had a lot more to say as they questioned if Selena and David were teasing a Russo family reunion.

“UHM HELLO!!?!??! ANSWERS PLEASE??? IM SCARED!” one fan wrote.

“OMG AM I THINKING WHAT IM THINKING?” another added.

“OMGGGGGGG! WHAT ARE YOU TWO PLOTTING? ” a third fan asked.

“SELENATION CANT BREATHE PLEASE SPILL.” Wrote another.

And others joked that they feel an iconic TikTok video is coming, but this definitely feels like it’s more than that.

While Selena went on to superstardom after starring on The Wizards of Waverly Place, she has always stayed close to her Disney Channel roots.

Last year, David even spoke to ET Live (via YouTube) to reveal that he and Selena dreamed up an idea for a Wizards revival.

“Selena and I have a reboot,” the actor said. “We sit and talk about it all the time. It’s not formal, but Selena and I sit and we talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

David teased that the potential reboot would have the Russo family dealing with the fact that Selena’s Alex character was chosen as the family wizard in the series finale eight years ago.

The Wizards of Waverly Place mini-reunion comes days after it was announced that Selena will star in an upcoming Hulu comedy with Martin Short and Steve Martin. The “Come and Get It ” singer also has a new cooking show set to debut on HBO Max.