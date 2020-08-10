Saffron Barker Flashes A Huge Smile In Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit From Her Own Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself on Sunday. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently announced a new swimwear collection with In The Style that went on sale the same day. She has been modeling items from the range and looks nothing short of incredible in the clothing.

The 20-year-old stunned in a pink snakeskin-print swimsuit with a low neckline. The garment displayed her decolletage, which she left bare with no jewelry. Barker wrapped herself up in a long cover-up of the same color and print, that was left to hang off her right shoulder. She went barefoot for the occasion and clipped her long wavy blond hair back. Barker accessorized with small hoop earrings and a couple of bracelets.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was photographed from head-to-toe in front of what looked to be a bar. Barker was surrounded by exotic plants while showing off her attire. She held out her cover-up and flashed a huge smile directly at the camera lens. Barker parted her legs and rested one foot on tiptoes.

In the next slide, she stretched one hand out to the surface next to her and tilted her head up to the right with her eyes closed. Barker showcased her strong jawline while appearing in the shade.

For her caption, she told fans that her bikini shoot vlog was live ahead of her collection going on sale on the In The Style app.

Barker geotagged her upload with Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas, letting her social media audience where these snapshots took place.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 112,000 likes and over 780 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Just look at you,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“Congratulations on the collection. I love you,” another person shared.

“Omg Saff I CANT WAIT to get my hands on this collection it’s absolutely stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“It’s illegal for someone to be this pretty!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Barker wowed her loyal fanbase in a cut-out swimsuit while posing by a sunny outdoor location. The top half of her garment consisted of snakeskin-print while the bottom half was plain orange. She accessorized with numerous bracelets, earrings, and a couple of rings while sporting her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part.