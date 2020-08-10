Tammy Hembrow Opts To Go Braless Underneath A Minuscule Crop Top In New Instagram Snaps

Tammy Hembrow gave her 11.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend with a sizzling new set of photos that have proved hard to ignore.

The upload contained a total of two snaps that captured the Aussie model posing in a parking lot next to her car. The camera was positioned close up to her body for the first image, catching the 26-year-old wearing a coy look across her face as she gazed off into the distance with a sultry gaze. The second shot was snapped at a further distance, offering fans a full-length view of the social media star before she hopped into her ride.

Tammy opted to go casual with her ensemble for the day, though the outfit was still sexy nonetheless. She sported a minuscule, ribbed crop top with a high neckline that showed off her toned shoulders and arms. The number boasted a daringly short length that wasn’t even long enough to cover up her voluptuous chest, revealing that she was going braless underneath the piece to give her look seductive vibe. The design exposed an eyeful of her underboob as she worked the camera, while also leaving her flat midsection and chiseled abs in full view for her audience to admire.

The model teamed her itty-bitty shirt with a pair of simple beige sweat shorts from Staple and Hue. The cozy garment fit loosely on Tammy’s slender frame, though its cinched waistband helped to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. The bottoms also provided a peek at her toned legs, as they hit only to the middle of Tammy’s sculpted thighs.

The Aussie hottie added an off-white quilted puffer jacket to her look, as well as a pair of Yeezy slide sandals. She styled her platinum locks in a sleek middle part and clipped them up into a ponytail, leaving a bit of fringe out that fell to frame her face.

The double-pic update was a smash hit, earning over 151,000 likes within six hours of going live. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well to shower the Aussie hottie in compliments.

“Tammy you are so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You’re on fire, always killing it!!” praised another follower.

“Love this outfit. You look amazing as per usual,” a third admirer gushed.

“How are you this perfect!!!” added a fourth fan.

Tammy is hardly shy about rocking racy ensembles on her Instagram page. She opted for an NSFW bikini look in another recent upload, one that left her ripped body and ample assets well within eyesight. The swimwear proved to be just as popular, amassing over 315,000 likes and 1,593 comments to date.