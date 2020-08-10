Olivia Munn, 40, Flaunts Her Derriere In A Bikini With Revealing Bottoms

The lower half of Olivia's swimsuit left little to the imagination.

Olivia Munn made a splash on social media by showing her fans one of the skimpy swimsuits that she wore during a lake trip. She uploaded a photo of the revealing bikini to her Instagram account on Sunday night, and the 40-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse star was lavished with praise by her followers for having such an incredible figure. The part of her look that likely captured the attention of many of her admirers was her barely-there bottoms

The image Olivia shared was actually a snapshot of a picture that was taken with an instant camera. It showed her posing outside in a grassy area. She was positioned between a paved walkway and a patch of dark earth where some lush greenery had been planted. There was a small stone statue near her bare feet, and two urn-shaped stone planters had been placed on each side of the curved path. They both contained green plants that looked like ferns of some kind.

A number of towering trees also grew in the serene setting, and Olivia was standing in the shade they provided. However, some sunlight reached her body through the trees’ branches, and it lit up the back of her body. She was positioned to the side, which showed off the round shape of her pert posterior. The sunlight also traced the curve of her derriere, drawing more attention to it. All that could be seen of her bikini bottoms was a single skinny strap that was pulled up above her right hip bone. Its high position elongated her shapely legs. She posed with her left foot stepped forward and her hands positioned in front of her lower abdomen.

Olivia’s top had a romantic off-the-shoulder silhouette. The garment’s sleeves were frilly, and its bottom hem also featured a flirty ruffle. The top was white with a small floral print. By posing to the side, Olivia also showed off her flat stomach and long ponytail, which reached the small of her back. She flashed a big smile at the camera as her picture was snapped. In the caption of her post, The Newsroom actress revealed that the pic was taken at a lake house.

Olivia’s sexy snapshot racked up over 138,000 likes during the first three hours it was live on her account. It also inspired her Instagram followers to flock to the comments section, where they shared over 2,000 messages.

“Why do you keep photo shopping your head onto my body,” quipped comedian Whitney Cummings.

“I don’t see a lake house. I see your curves! And a well manicured lawn,” read another response to her photo.

“Oh my stars and whiskers,” a third admirer wrote.

“Wow that just blew up the internet good Lord beautiful,” a fourth devotee remarked.