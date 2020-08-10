Melissa Riso Flaunts Bombshell Curves Rising Out Of A Pool In A Soaking Wet Green Bikini

Melissa Riso flaunted her bombshell curves in a sexy new video she shared on Instagram, and her followers on the popular social media platform shared plenty of love for her wet bikini look.

In the clip, the model wore an emerald green two-piece along with dark aviator sunglasses, and Maroon 5’s “Memories” played. Melissa dipped her head back into the refreshing looking water, and she emerged with her long dark hair soaking wet. She slowly walked out of the pool, and as she climbed out of the pool, Melissa grabbed her full breasts and pushed them together, enhancing her voluptuous cleavage. A delicate gold chain with a key-shaped charm hung around her neck, resting on her chest. The soaked bikini bottoms rode low on her curvy hips, showing off her flat stomach and curvy hips. Her navel tattoo was faded due to her recent laser removal procedures.

Once Melissa exited the pool and stood on the brick deck, she turned around and shook out her hair. The camera focused on her shapely legs and pert derriere, which revealed that the bottoms were thong style. The other end of the swimming area featured a potted lemon tree and yellow floaties, and the background was filled with green trees and shrubs.

Melissa’s fans showed her plenty of love on the post, which received over 19,000 views. Nearly 5,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and more than 175 users left a comment for her praising her sexy look, with many using the flame emoji to indicate that they thought she looked hot.

“Wow, you are so hot, lady. I also love that song. This is what summer is about,” replied one happy fan.

“Wow, you are looking super sexy, babe. Beautiful body,” a second devotee gushed along with two pink double heart emoji.

“The water looks good. Truly spectacular. Wow, you’re simply stunningly beautiful. I’ve got a scar like that as well. Thank you for being brave and beautiful,” wrote a third Instagrammer who used several red heart eye smilies.

“Oh, my God. When the goddess of the sea goes out to conquer the world. I truly adore you, my baby,” a fourth fan gushed, leaving various smiley faces.

Melissa is no stranger to showing off her well-deserved curves on Instagram, where she frequently shares a variety of videos of herself working out and having fun. The Inquisitr recently reported that the actress shared a bit of her bad girl side in a leather cropped top and red plaid skirt while making a rude gesture.