Elsa Hosk Looks Smoking Hot On The Beach In A Bold Red Bikini & Matching Sarong

Elsa Hosk recently enjoyed a beautiful day on the beach, where she looked smoking hot in a bold red bikini. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share photos from her time by the water, much to the delight of her devoted fans.

The latest addition to the 31-year-old’s page was a single slide containing four photos that were arranged in a grid. She struck a variety of poses for the camera to show off nearly every inch of her flawless physique, which was illuminated by the bright sun. A view of the water and cloudless blue sky made up a stunning background to the set of snaps, but it was the model herself that truly captivated her audience in her itty-bitty swimwear that left little to the imagination.

Elsa stunned in the cherry red two-piece that popped against her fair skin. Her look included an underwire-style top with a low scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage and her bare decolletage. The piece fit snuggly over her voluptuous chest and was secured behind her back in a dainty bow. It also featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The bottom half of Elsa’s swimwear was hidden by a vintage Chanel sarong, but it wasn’t hard to tell that the number was equally risque. The red-and-white skirt was knotted loosely around her waist and fell asymmetrically across her hips. The style created a thigh-high slit that left one of the model’s toned legs exposed nearly in its entirety, suggesting that her bikini bottoms had a high-cut design. Its waistband just barely peeked out from underneath the flowy garment and sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat stomach, and abs.

The Swedish bombshell left her platinum locks down in loose waves that blew messily around her head in the gentle breeze. She also added a pair of thick-framed sunglasses to provide her some relief from the sun.

Fans were hardly shy about showering Elsa’s latest Instagram appearance with love. It has amassed over 63,000 likes within just four hours of going live and has drawn dozens of comments and compliments as well.

“You are a goddess,” one person wrote.

“Stunning as always,” quipped another admirer.

“This color is so gorg on you love,” a third follower gushed.

“Elsa Hosk is amazing in every way,” declared a fourth fan.

Elsa seems to have been enjoying a lot of bikini time this summer. Another set of photos saw her clad in a green gingham two-piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.