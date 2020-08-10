Celeste Bright Puts On A Busty Show In A Neon Yellow Bikini Top & Jean Shorts: ‘Have A Blessed Day’

Celeste Bright turned up the heat on her Instagram page this weekend with a tantalizing new snap that has her fans talking. The model took to her account on Sunday to share the steamy shot that has since earned nothing but praise.

In the photo, Celeste stood in the doorway of what appeared to be a restaurant, as the wall behind her was adorned with framed publications spotlighting an eatery. She posed with her hips popped out to the side as she propped the door open with her foot, and flashed the camera a huge, teeth-baring grin. In the caption of the upload, she told her 662,000 followers to “have a blessed day.”

As per usual, Celeste was looking absolutely flawless in a sexy ensemble that allowed her to show off plenty of skin. She opted for a neon yellow bikini top in place of a shirt, which boasted a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that left her ample cleavage and decolletage completely bare. The piece featured thin shoulder straps, as well as underwire-style cups that further enhanced the busty display.

She added a cropped denim jacket as an extra layer of the scanty number, though left it completely unbuttoned to show off her ample assets and chiseled abs. She also let one side of it slink far down her arm in a sensual manner, offering her audience a peek at her toned shoulders.

On her lower half, Celeste sported a pair of jean shorts with edgy, distressed detailing. The bottoms were slightly loose on the model but still clung tightly to her hips to emphasize her dangerous curves. Its waistband sat right at her navel, highlighting her trim waist and taut stomach as she worked the camera. The garment’s daringly short length was also of note, as it allowed Celeste to flaunt her lean legs and toned thighs.

Celeste left her platinum blond tresses down for a casual look. She styled them in a middle part and beachy waves that spilled behind her back and over her shoulders. She also added an intricate choker necklace to give her ensemble a bit of bling.

Fans went wild for the star’s latest social media upload, awarding it more than 31,000 likes within just seven hours of going live. An additional 343 notes filled the comments section, many with compliments for Celeste’s stunning display.

“You look amazing with your outfit,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” praised another fan.

“Wonderful, perfect smile,” a third follower remarked.

“Thanks for blessing my eyes,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent upload, the bombshell showcased her sandy booty in an impossibly tiny chain bikini while enjoying a day on the beach. That look proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 54,000 likes and 614 comments to date.