Carrie Underwood Is ‘The Sweetest Woman On The Planet’ Says Stylist Who Dished On Encounters With Celebs

A stylist to the stars who has gone viral for dishing out dirt on the worst-behaved celebrities has something a bit different to say about Carrie Underwood — that she’s “the sweetest woman on the planet.”

A TikTok user named Tamaran who worked as a stylist to the stars for nearly a decade has attracted some viral interest for sharing information about which celebs were the most entitled and badly behaved. She also dished out on who is best to work with, and the country singer topped the list.

As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, the woman said that Underwood was always polite — something that’s not always given when they’re working with the people paid to serve them.

“[Underwood] looked into my eyes and said thank you, please, and have a good day,” Tamaran said of her encounter with the “Cry Pretty” singer.

The fashion stylist gaining attention across the celebrity news landscape for her claims is not the first one to gush over Underwood’s sweet demeanor. She has regularly been named as one of the nicest celebrities among fans who have encountered her — and that includes some famous fans as well.

As E! News reported, actress Reese Witherspoon recently gushed about a case of mistaken identity in which a fan thought she was Underwood.

“To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood,” she tweeted. “You officially made my day!”

Duane Prokop / Getty Images

Underwood has become a favorite on social media as well, with her posts attracting a huge response from her adoring fans.

Underwood is not alone among the nicest celebrities. The TikTok user said that Modern Family actress Ariel Winter was also a sweet girl, and that Selena Gomez is “one of the most professional human beings” in the entertainment industry.

“She actually acknowledges you and thanks you for your time and work,” the woman claimed.

Like Underwood, those making the good side of the list mostly treated the people working with them with respect, especially those at the lower-end of the entertainment industry who help the celebrities prepare for their time in the spotlight.

There were some bad A-listers as well, the woman claimed. As The Inquisitr reported, Tamaran pointed to Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba as among the worst to work with, along with Pitch Perfect star Alexis Knapp, who allegedly tried to get off without paying for the styling services because she believed she was too big of a star to have to pay.