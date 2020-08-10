NBA Rumors: Devin Booker Could Form LA Lakers’ ‘New-Wave Big 3’ With LeBron James & Anthony Davis Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they would no longer search for major roster upgrade in the 2020 offseason. Like other teams in the league, they also have some issues on their roster, including their need of another shot creator and playmaker. One of the dream trade targets for the Lakers this fall is All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

According to ClutchPoints, the Lakers could form a “new-wave Big 3” of Booker, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis in the 2020-21 NBA season by sending a trade package centered on their “third-best player” Kyle Kuzma to the Suns.

“The Lakers don’t have much assets at their disposal so any deal will need to be centered on their third-best player in Kyle Kuzma. The 25-year-old has been overshadowed by the arrival of Anthony Davis in the summer, but he has shown that he can be a star in his own right. A move to Phoenix might just be what Kuzma needs at this point in his career. LA should let the Suns take their pick on any player on their roster not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis. Their draft picks — both present and future — will likewise need to be on the table.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Booker would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Lakers. His arrival would immediately address their need of another shot creator and playmaker who could step up when James needs to rest or suffer an injury. The successful acquisition of Booker would also help the Purple and Gold improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 11 in the league, scoring 109.2 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Sharing the court with an elite three-point shooter like Booker would be beneficial for James and Davis as it would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defense. Though he has already blossomed into an All-Star, Booker is only 23. Aside from strengthening their chances of contending for the NBA championship title next season and the following years, Booker could also bridge the gap to the next era of Lakers’ basketball.

Meanwhile, it remains a big question mark if the suggested trade offer is enough to convince the Suns to engage in a blockbuster deal, but being traded to Phoenix would definitely be good for Kuzma’s career. Though it would take away his opportunity to win multiple championship rings, playing for a team that could give him more playing time and a more significant role on the offensive end of the floor could help speed up Kuzma’s development in a legitimate superstar in the league.