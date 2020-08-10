‘Big Brother 22’ Star Cody Calafiore Comments On Brother Paulie’s Absence From ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’

Cody Calafiore is back for his second appearance on Big Brother, this time for All-Stars 2. The houseguests have been catching up with one another and chatting about their families, and the topic of Cody’s brother, Paulie Calafiore came up on day three. While speaking with some of his roommates, Cody revealed that Paulie was supposed to be on The Challenge: Total Madness, but eventually was let go from the cast.

The Inquisitr previously reported on Paulie’s absence on Season 35 of the hit MTV series. Many were shocked when the three-time player didn’t show up after becoming a driving force for several storylines on multiple seasons. The former Big Brother player first joined the franchise for Final Reckoning and followed up on both installments of War of the Worlds. Rumors began swirling that the veteran failed his psych evaluation and was dropped from the roster last minute, but he has refuted that gossip several times.

According to Cody, “some sh*t went down” after his Paulie was signed up for the show. He admitted Paulie had gone through all the steps of getting on the seasons before some mysterious incident occurred which caused him not to make it to film in Europe. While telling the story, Cody eventually cut himself off by saying he didn’t want to talk about it anymore.

Whether Cody wanted to tell the whole story or not may not have mattered because the cameras on the live feeds immediately switched to another room in the house, not giving viewers a chance to hear the rest of the conversation. This is a tactic producers on Big Brother generally follow when some of the houseguests are talking about something that could become a bigger issue or something that they are not contractually obligated to speak about.

Cody also revealed to Tyler Crispen that he was going to be on War of the Worlds 1 but decided to drop out at the last minute. He admitted that the MTV series wasn’t for him, especially since he saw the way Paulie was treated during his tenure on the network. Cody alleged that Challenge producers told his brother that he wasn’t in enough drama during Final Reckoning and he might not be invited back on the show. Paulie was definitely in much more drama for his time on WOTW1 and WOTW2, but it’s unknown if this was because of events that naturally occurred or if he was pushing storylines so he could be asked back.

At this time, Paulie has not commented on the comments made by Cody in the house. He is consistently rooting for him on Twitter, however, and making observations about the game in general.