NBA Rumors: Devin Booker To Timberwolves For Jarrett Culver, Josh Okogie & 1st-Round Pick, Per ‘ClutchPoints’

With their inability to contend for the NBA championship title, rumors have started to circulate around All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker and his future with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are still fighting for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference in the Orlando bubble, but if they miss the postseason for the 10th straight year, there are speculations that Booker could follow the footsteps of other disgruntled stars and demand a trade this fall. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, he will likely receive strong interest from teams who are eyeing to add more star power on their roster, including the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ClutchPoints, the Timberwolves could acquire Booker this offseason by offering a trade package that includes Jarrett Culver, Josh Okogie, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Suns.

“If Booker was given a choice to pick which team he’d want to play in other than the Suns, then he would probably choose the Minnesota Timberwolves. The primary motivation for him would be the opportunity to play with his two best buddies in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. What a threesome that would make. For the Wolves, they will potentially have the advantage of Booker wanting to make the move to Minnesota. As such, sending over promising young guys such as Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie might just do the trick.”

Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

If Booker will succeed to convince the Suns to free him in the 2020 offseason, the Timberwolves will undoubtedly become his No. 1 favorite destination. He has been heavily linked to Minnesota from the time they acquired D’Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors before the 2020 February trade deadline. Since entering the league in 2015, Booker, Russell, and Karl-Anthony Towns have been dreaming of playing together in one team, believing that teaming up would give them a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship title.

Sacrificing Culver, Okogie, and a future first-round pick would definitely be worth it for the Timberwolves if it means acquiring a player of Booker’s caliber. Booker would give them a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor, incredible playmaker, and elite three-point shooter. This season, the 23-year-old shooting guard is averaging 26.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. It would still take time for Booker, D’Lo, and KAT to find the perfect chemistry, but once they mesh well on the court, the Timberwolves would have a lethal trio that would give them a realistic chance of challenging the best teams in the league.