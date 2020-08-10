Victoria Villarroel Shows Off Her Fabulous Figure In A Wet Bikini After She ‘Woke Up In Talum’

Victoria Villarroel showed off her fabulous figure in a bikini during her tropical vacation to Talum, Mexico. The swimsuit designer’s Instagram followers appeared to enjoy the sexy shots she shared.

In the caption, Victoria tagged Papaya Playa Project, which is a hotel in Talum. She noted that she woke up in the tropical locale, and her followers responded positively to her sensual share. Nearly 150,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button on the model’s series of images, and almost 600 also took a moment to leave a positive comment for her. Many used the flame emoji to describe the color of Victoria’s two-piece and to visually show that they thought she looked hot in the pictures.

“Girl, you’re so HOT! The color of your skin is just perfect,” declared a fan.

“The sea wasn’t ready for all that yumminess. You’re looking fine, Vic,” a second follower exclaimed, including red heart eye and red heart emoji.

“I can’t with this body!! Lord have mercy. You’re a goddess,” wrote a third Instagrammer who also included a bright yellow sun.

“God really does have favorites. You are the hottest. This made me fall in love with my short hair again,” a fourth devotee enthused.

In both shots, Victoria wore a fiery red, orange, and yellow printed string bikini. The first one was shot from below her, and it showed off her body from her upper tights to her head. She tugged on the hip ties of the suit’s bottoms, pulling up the gathered strip of fabric that protected her modesty. The angle showed off her taut midsection and curvy hips. The bikini top barely contained her ample breasts, revealing a generous peek at her underboob. She looked up toward the sky, which was clear and blue. Victoria’s sunkissed skin also beaded with water, indicating she’d recently been for a swim or taken a shower.

The second image featured Victoria from behind, and it revealed her suit’s thong styled bottoms. The garment showcased her pert, rounded backside, and her short wet, dark hair hung above her back. Frothy white-capped saves crashed in the background as Victoria appeared to look toward the ocean. She touched her face with her hand, revealing her long fingernails and a beaded bracelet around one of her wrists.

Victoria regularly shows off her hot summer body in a variety of two-piece bathing suits and lingerie. The Inquisitr recently reported that Kylie Jenner’s assistant wore a blue patterned suit in what seemed to be a living room.