‘Big Brother’ Fans Angry Over Power Of Veto Incident That Was ‘Unfair’

A petition has already been started on Change.org to reverse the outcome of Week 1's POV.

Warning: This article reveals the winner of the Week 1 Power of Veto competition.

It’s hardly a season of Big Brother without controversy. The hit reality series is known for having one of the most outspoken fandoms on social media, and they aren’t afraid to accuse producers of the slightest infraction. The first Power of Veto comp of the season took place Saturday night, and some fans are already outraged solely based on conversations that took place on the live feeds immediately after.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Enzo Palumbo won the POV in the classic “stack and go” competition. Enzo and Keesha Smith were competing next to one another, and their stacks made of fruit-shaped blocks must have been somewhat close to each other. Keesha revealed that Enzo’s stack fell over, and some of his pieces ended up hitting hers, causing her almost-complete contraption to come falling down. She was just one block away from finishing the POV and winning the coveted necklace but lost because of another person’s mistake.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their anger over the accident, which they believe wasn’t fair in the slightest. Since Keesha had nothing to do with her own stack falling down, many believe the comp should have been reset, especially since she is sitting on the block and desperately needed the win.

CBS

One fan was angry enough to take their frustration to Change.org to complain to producers.

“This is extremely unfair as her loss in the challenge had nothing to do with her in a challenge where sabotage was not allowed,” the petition read.

The petitioner feels that since the players were performing independently and were not allowed to mess with one another, the outcome was less than fair to Keesha.

“We need to get Allison Grodner and CBS to redo this challenge in fairness to Keesha Smith who has been waiting for years to return to the game and hopes to use the money to start an animal sanctuary.”

The petition is pushing 2,000 signatures at the time of this publication. It is highly unlikely that Grodner will reverse the outcome of the POV, and Keesha will probably be stuck on the block. The Veto meeting hasn’t happened yet, so she stands a chance of being pulled down, but for now, it looks like Enzo will keep nominations the same.

This is the second time this season that fans are upset over a competition. The first Head of Household (HOH) comp wasn’t thought properly though as an unfair advantage was given inadvertently to Cody Calafiore. Producers scrambled to fix their error halfway through the live game, but many feel it was rigged for his advantage.