Halle Berry, 53, Shows Off Fit Figure In Orange Bikini With Buckles: ‘Never Been A Shady Beach’

Halle's fans thought that she was channeling the Bond girl she portrayed almost two decades ago.

Halle Berry amazed her fans by showing off her ageless beauty during a walk on the beach. She shared a photo of her seaside stroll with her 6.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday. The beloved actress also included an amusing caption with her post.

In the stunning photo, Halle, 53, rocked an orange bikini. She shared the same image on Twitter, where one of her followers noted that her swimsuit looked similar to the bikini-and-belt combo that her character Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson wore in the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day. Halle responded by revealing that she’s a fan of the the vibrant and cheery hue of both bathing suits.

“Orange has always been my color,” she wrote.

Jinx’s swimsuit had a simple silhouette with no embellishments. However, the look Halle rocked in her Instagram pic featured lots of metallic hardware. Silver buckles and grommets on her bralette top’s shoulder straps made them adjustable. A strap that boasted the same design encircled her taut torso high up on her ribs. A gap between the band and the stretchy front panel of her top displayed a swath of her flawless skin. The garment’s neckline dipped down low to reveal a glimpse of her cleavage.

The waistband of Halle’s high-rise bottoms resembled a belt with yet another buckle. The strap stretched around her shapely hips to form the sides of the garment. The silhouette elongated her toned legs and accentuated her trim waist. By opting to rock a two-piece, the fitness enthusiast was also flaunting her sculpted six pack. Halle revealed where she got her bathing suit by tagging the brand Boohoo.

The John Wick 3 star added some shade to her look by rocking a straw fedora with a wide brim and a cream-colored hatband. She pulled the hat down low so that it covered up her eyes. Her long brunette tresses could be seen spilling out underneath her headwear and tumbling down her back. Her hair was styled in beachy waves.

Halle added a funny caption to her post that many of her followers applauded in the comments section. A large number of her fans also gushed over her timeless beauty. Many of them seemed to think that she looked just as incredible in her newer two-piece as she did in the one that she rocked to play a Bond girl on the silver screen nearly two decades ago.

“God you are absolutely gorgeous,” read a response that included a string of fire emoji.

“You are still just as beautiful as were were 20 years ago,” another admirer wrote.

“Jesus woman. This is what self-care looks like ladies and gentlemen,” a third fan enthused.

“The baddest Bond girl ever!” declared a fourth admirer.