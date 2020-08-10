Busy Philipps Shares A Pre-Pandemic Selfie, Compares The Past Several Months To ‘A Movie’

Busy Philipps was feeling a little nostalgic for a time before the pandemic late Sunday night, so she shared a selfie taken back in March on Instagram.

According to her, the photograph was taken on March 9, at the “last party” she went to this year. She said at the time, people were not that concerned with the coronavirus and did not anticipate the pandemic becoming a full-blown “thing,” but Busy thought otherwise.

That entire day, she claimed she felt as if “we were in the first five minutes of a movie.”

Looking back on that moment, the Cougar Town alumna reflected that she was sad she had been correct about it all but was even more saddened by the fact she is not positive that we have made it to the midpoint of the movie in question yet.

She joked that she was not even sure what genre of film 2020 would be considered in the grand scheme of things. In conclusion, Busy joked that at least the party had been fun and she liked the pic because her hair looked fantastic in it.

The selfie she shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers was a little blurry, but it looked like the 41-year-old was wearing a stunning black patterned with flowers along with a pink ribbon tied around her neck. Her blond hair was carefully styled into soft waves and appeared to be partially pinned up in the back.

Lots of people seemed to agree with the I Feel Pretty star’s sentiments and flocked to her comments section to commiserate and to compliment her appearance. In less than one hour of posting, Busy’s post racked up more than 13,200 likes and over 100 responses.

“You are the last friend I saw before all of this that same week and it feels like it’s been 18 years,” wrote The Chain co-founder Christina Grasso.

“Eyebrows on fleek too! I was also an unpopular person from the beginning saying, this looks bad,” said one fan.

“This pic is more than a mood, it’s quite nearly an anthem. Modern meets Victorian meets 2020,” gushed another.

“The whole situation is crazy and hard to handle while raising two young girls. March 9th is my late mom’s birthday, not sure, but may be of some relevance,” added a third person.

On August 6, The Inquisitr reported that Busy had shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself rocking a plunging red bikini top along with a pair of cut-off denim shorts.