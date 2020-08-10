Jessica Alba & Jennifer Lopez Were Some Of The Worst Celebrities To Work With, Stylist To The Stars Claims

Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez are among the worst celebrities to work with, a stylist to the stars is dishing in a viral social media post.

A woman who goes by Tamaran and has worked with a number of top names between 2008 and 2017 dished in a series of confessionals about which stars are the most difficult to work with — a list that includes some A-list names. The call-outs captured some viral attention and attracted a write-up from the New York Post’s Page Six, which noted that Alba stood out for her overall bad attitude and strange on-set behavior.

Saying that Alba was well-known for not being nice, Tamaran leveled some allegations about her bizarre behavior and passive aggressiveness on set.

“She loves to rub hummus on her dress, play mind games with you, [and] she does this thing where she talks to you while not talking to you,” the stylist claimed of Alba.

She also pointed to Lopez, who has gotten quite a reputation for being a diva and for getting into spats with other stars. As InStyle noted, one famous incident came in 1998 when Lopez was at the top of Hollywood and said she had never heard of Gwyneth Paltrow. Though it was still a year before Paltrow would earn a Best Actress Oscar for her turn in the also-Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love, many saw it as unusual at the time that Lopez would claim not to even know about her.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The stylist pointed to some other bad behavior from celebs, saving some of her most bitter vitriol for Grey’s Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl.

“If 2020 was a career, it would be Katherine Heigl,” she shared. “Friends of mine who have worked on set with her and photoshoots have told me that she is extremely difficult and always mad.”

There were others who made the list, including My Cousin Vinny star Marissa Tomei, whom she claimed was hours late to an appointment. She added that Pitch Perfect star Alexis Knapp — who was rated a 1 out of 10 in terms of how they are to work with — didn’t believe she had to pay due to her famous name. Tamaran claimed that while helping to put together Knapp’s somewhat complicated outfit for the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, the Pitch Perfect star decided to eat some chocolate ice cream and ended up spilling it on the outfit. She also accused the actress of pocketing $1,300 worth of jewelry that was only meant to be leant out to her for the red carpet.