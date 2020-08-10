Minnie Driver, 50, Shows Off Her Fit Physique In Vintage-Style Bikini At The Beach

Minnie Driver enjoyed a day out at the beach this weekend, and fans of the 50-year-old actress also seemed to enjoy the bikini snaps she shared with them.

Driver took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a blue and red patterned vintage-style bikini. The high-waisted bottom and revealing top showed off her fantastic figure, helping the snap attract some viral interest and earning some praise from her nearly 165,000 followers.

“How do you stay in such good shape?” one person posed.

“My god! You look like a movie star!!!!!” another wrote in an apparently tongue-in-cheek reply.

Driver added a bit of a cheeky caption that took note of the goggles she wore, telling her followers to wear a mask in an apparent promotion of social distancing measures.

The Daily Mail shared more pictures from Driver’s time out at the beach, showing her frolicking in the warm waters of Malibu, California, and wearing the same swimming goggles to take a dip into the ocean. She was seen with fiance Addison O’Dea, who is nearly a decade younger than Driver at 41.

Going without makeup, Driver was seen walking thigh-deep into the water and later taking a walk on the sand with her soon-t0-be husband. The actress seemed to enjoy her day out, smiling as she strolled on the sand and splashed in the water.

The Daily Mail’s write-up also took note of her unique swimwear, which is part of a growing trend among celebrities to turn away from the more skin-baring swimwear to opt for something a bit more timeless.

“Everyone from Coleen Rooney, Chloe Meadows and Jasmine Sanders have been spotted in sets inspired by the ’40s and ’50s, and now Minnie Driver has jumped on the bandwagon,” the report noted. “Making a stylish splash in Malibu, the actress donned a Malia Mills bikini which comprises of the ‘Riley’ wide shoulder sporty top and ‘Lynley’ high-waist briefs that both come in a navy shade and printed with a floral pattern.”

The swimwear caught the attention of her Instagram followers, leading to some inquiries about where they could buy the same one.

Driver, who is in production for a live-action remake of Cinderella in which she plays Queen Beatrice, also picked a trendy location for her day out. A number of other stars have been spotted on the same beach in Malibu, including and model Arianny Celeste and several members of the Kardashian clan.